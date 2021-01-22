Payfair Price Tops $0.0007 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $28,423.46 and $1,512.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.