PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 4.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

