PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. 7,784,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.