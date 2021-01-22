PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $250.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

