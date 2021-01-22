PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $202.37. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $250.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

