Paytomat (PTI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $57,891.98 and approximately $137.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

