PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of PC Connection worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 98.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $52.15 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

