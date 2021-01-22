PCHAIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $87,462.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $87,462.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,456,055 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

