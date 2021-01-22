PDS Planning Inc Has $11.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.61 and its 200 day moving average is $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.