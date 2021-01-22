Peerplays 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,999.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $666,823.29 and $60,999.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00122341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00268020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066184 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

