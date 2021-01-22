Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,259.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $706,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.