Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $37.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

