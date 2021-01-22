Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $30.31 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.