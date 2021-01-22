Pendal Group Limited Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 792.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $103.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.