Pendal Group Limited Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 822.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,319 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

