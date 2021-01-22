Pendal Group Limited Has $2.96 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

