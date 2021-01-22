Pendal Group Limited Has $3.21 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

