Pendal Group Limited Has $3.24 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:COLD opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

