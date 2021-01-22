Pendal Group Limited Has $3.41 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

