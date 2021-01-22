Pendal Group Limited Has $45.51 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.03. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

