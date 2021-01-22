Pendal Group Limited Has $8.31 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

AVGO stock opened at $466.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.