Pendal Group Limited Invests $3 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.