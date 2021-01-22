Pendal Group Limited Purchases 46,672 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

