Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

