Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 808.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 483,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

MS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

