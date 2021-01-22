Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.56.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

