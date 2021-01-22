Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,598 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
