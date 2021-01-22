Pendal Group Limited Sells 415 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $306.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.30.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

