Pendal Group Limited Takes $3.16 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,633,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.