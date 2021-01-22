Pendal Group Limited Takes $4.11 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 130,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

