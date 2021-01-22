PengolinCoin (PGO) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $87,500.30 and $109,501.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 20,789,627 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz

Buying and Selling PengolinCoin

