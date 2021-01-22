PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 143,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

