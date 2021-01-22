Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,262,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,166,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

