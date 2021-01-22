PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

NYSE PFSI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,017. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.