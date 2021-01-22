Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,659.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Peony has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $50,164.64 and approximately $2,659.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,328,650 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

