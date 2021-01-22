pEOS Trading 57.7% Higher This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $728,349.48 and approximately $2,869.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

