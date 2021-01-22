PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $89,872.48 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $89,872.48 and $41.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020992 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001262 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,664,797 coins and its circulating supply is 41,681,233 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.