PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

