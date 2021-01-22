PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

