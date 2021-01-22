Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 99,597 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

