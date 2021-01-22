Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.