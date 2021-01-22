Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

ZBRA stock opened at $406.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

