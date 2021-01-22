Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,584 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $118.28 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

