Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zymeworks worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $51.93 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

