Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

