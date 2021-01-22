Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of GasLog worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. GasLog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.