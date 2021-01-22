Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,895 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Spark Energy worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $231,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. 66.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.03 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

