Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Delek US worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 259,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.