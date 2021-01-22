Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Immunovant worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Immunovant by 77.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunovant by 83.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Immunovant stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.26. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.