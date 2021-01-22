Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,015 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Verra Mobility worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 785.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

